Nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ 35-year period of Azerbaijani history, since late 1960s till early 2000s is closely associated with the name of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Restoration and enrichment of statehood traditions in Azerbaijan, reinforcement and perpetuation of independence, advancement of our country on the way of dynamic development, increase of international reputation became possible thanks to effective efforts of Heydar Aliyev.

Report presents some photos reflecting life and activity of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

13 year passed since H.Aliyev’s death. Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923, in Nakhchivan city of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev passed away on December 12, 2003, at Cleveland Hospital in United States of America.