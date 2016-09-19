National Council refused to hold rally

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ National Council will not hold rally on September 24.

Report informs, a member of the National Council Coordination Center Eldaniz Guliyev said. According to him, the reason for not helding the rally is associated with what happened in the last action. "As you know, several activists were detained at last permitted rally. Taking this into account we will not hold the rally."

E. Guliyev also commented on the call of the leadership of the party about meeting: "Most likely, the Musavat Party, was unaware of the decision of the National Council. We respect their calls for unity."

Deputy chairman of the Musavat Party Elman Fattah shared photo of application forms of the National Council sent to the Baku City Executive Power on Facebook. He noted the National Council has issued a press statement about rally a few days ago: Therefore, we called people to the rally. I don't understand why they are displeased".