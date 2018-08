Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ An appeal was adopted in the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day on December 31 at last plenary meeting of the autumn session of the parliament.

Report informs appeal was read by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bahar Muradova.

Milli Majlis calls the Azerbaijanis of the world community for preservation of national and moral values and resolution of national problems.