National Anti-Doping Agency will be launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Independent National Anti-Doping Agency will be established in order to detect the use of doping by athletes.

Report informs Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, said at the meeting of Youth and Sports Committee of National Assembly during the discussion of the new law "Means and methods in the fight against doping in sport".

According to him, this organization will be established at the request of the international sports organizations: "Detection of doping, its mechanism, medical inspections, application of tests, issues related to the complaints by athletes, will be reflected in Independent National Anti-Doping Agency".

He said that as part of the National Anti-Doping Agency, appeal boards and arbitration will also be created.

A. Rahimov, said although such an organization has been operating as part of the ministry, it is not recognized by the international anti-doping organizations.