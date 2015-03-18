NAP submitted annual financial report to CEC

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the law on the form, content and rules of the financial reports of political parties, approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers №263 dated November 16, 2012 Ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), submitted an annual financial report 31 December 2014 to the Central Election Commission. Report was told in the press service of the NAP.

The annual financial report for 2014 was approved by the decision of the meeting of the Board of the NAP on January 29, 2015.

Annual financial statements of the New Azerbaijan Party approved annually at the board meeting, after which the party members and the general public informed about the income and expenditure of the party, including the cost assignment, said in a statement of the NAP.