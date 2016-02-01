Ruling party offers amendment to law 'On political parties'

Baku. 1 February.REPORT.AZ/ In today's plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Deputy of NAP Executive Secretary, MP Siyavush Novruzov offered to make amendment to law 'On political parties'.

Report informs, during speech, he mentioned that several parties do not submit financial report to Central Election Commission.

'Unfortunately, mechanism to force parties to it is not stipulated in the law. It causes opacity. Or a party sends blank paper that it has no financial turnover. But you can see that dozens of employees work at the apparatus each of them, each chairman has 4-5 security guards and drives expensive cars. There is a question that if there is no any revenue or expense, which are obscure sources?! From this point of view, amendment should be made to law 'On political parties', Committee Chairman added.