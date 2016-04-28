 Top
    Close photo mode

    NAP nominates the candidate to participate in re-election on Agdash constituency No.90

    Managerial Board of ruling party adopted a decision to participate in parliamentary reelection on June 18

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has nominated its candidate to participate in re-election on Agdash constituency No.90.

    Report informs, Managerial Board of the ruling party has held a meeting on April 28. The decision to participate in the parliamentary reelection on June 18 has been adopted.

    In accordance with the board's decision, Javid Osmanov, Chairman of the NAP Agdash region organization, has been nominated from Agdash constituency No. 90.

    Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to hold parliamentary reelection on Agdash constituency No.90 on June 18, 2016.

    In the CEC meeting on November 17, results of the elections in Agdash constituency No.90 have been annulled under appeal of the candidates nominated at that constituency.

    Leading candidate on the constituency No.90 was Chingiz Asadullayev, IV convocation Milli Majlis MP, Chairman of Supervisory Board of 'AGBank'. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi