NAP nominates the candidate to participate in re-election on Agdash constituency No.90

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has nominated its candidate to participate in re-election on Agdash constituency No.90.

Report informs, Managerial Board of the ruling party has held a meeting on April 28. The decision to participate in the parliamentary reelection on June 18 has been adopted.

In accordance with the board's decision, Javid Osmanov, Chairman of the NAP Agdash region organization, has been nominated from Agdash constituency No. 90.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to hold parliamentary reelection on Agdash constituency No.90 on June 18, 2016.

In the CEC meeting on November 17, results of the elections in Agdash constituency No.90 have been annulled under appeal of the candidates nominated at that constituency.

Leading candidate on the constituency No.90 was Chingiz Asadullayev, IV convocation Milli Majlis MP, Chairman of Supervisory Board of 'AGBank'.