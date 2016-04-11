Ruling party makes changes in the list of members to be represented at CEC - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has submitted a new list of the members, which will be represented at the Central Election Commission (CEC), to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report was told by NAP Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov.

He stated that one member has been removed from the composition of the current list and a new representative of the NAP added. But S.Novruzov has not declared the identity.

Report informs, new candidate of the NAP is a spokesperson of the party Huseyn Pashayev.

Notably, earlier, H.Pashayev was a substitute member at the CEC.

Notably, the Parliament has applied to the political parties to determine the members, which will be represented at the CEC.

The issue will be discussed at the Parliament's plenary session on April 15.