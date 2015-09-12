NAP delegation attend Congress of Turkish AKP

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of the Party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (NAP) led by a board member of New Azerbaijan Party, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova is visiting Turkey.

Report was told in the NAP, within the framework of the visit, the delegation met with the head of the New Azerbaijan Party parliamentary faction of the Party of Justice and Development (AKP), Naci Bostanci, deputy chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

B.Muradova, mentioning the relationship between the NAP and the Party of Justice and Development, as well as close cooperation of women's organizations of the two parties, wished the AKP good luck in the early parliamentary elections on November 1.

Naci Bostanci thanked NAP delegation for accepting the invitation to participate in the Congress of the AKP.

NAP delegation will participate in today's V Congress of the Party of Justice and Development. The delegation includes the chairman of the Sabail district organization of NAP, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on science and education Shamsaddin Hajiyev and chairman of the Nasimi district organization of the party, MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi.