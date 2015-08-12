NAP creates election headquarters in 84 regions and cities

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) created election headquarters in 84 regions and cities in connection with the parliamentary elections to be held on November 1.

New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Deputy Executive Secretary, MP Siyavush Novruzov said in his statement to Report.

According to him, local departments of NAP's Central Election Headquarters were created for each of the 125 constituencies in 84 regions and cities: "The members of election headquarters were determined, they have already had trainings, distribution of work was carried out. Also, the work on their functions is underway. It will be completed within the next week. At the same time, individuals collecting signatures were determined and they are being trained too. "

S.Novruzov said that every election headquarters has about 10-25 members: "However, this figure may change depending on the region. The ruling party's Central Election Headquarters also began to operate."