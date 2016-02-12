Names of regions mostly appealed with complaints to Presidential Administration unveiled - LIST

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Analysis of number of applications from several cities and regions entered to the Presidential Administration has increased to some extent in comparison with previous year. Some districts of Baku city, Yevlakh, Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Balakan, Barda, Goygol, Lachin, Lerik, Neftchala, Salyan, Tovuz, Yardimli, other cities and regions may be brought as an example.'

Reportn informs, Chief of the Department for Work with Documents and Appeals of Citizens of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Suleyman Ismayilov states in his analytical article 'Azerbaijani President considers constant care and attention toward appeals of the citizens as a priority'.

He noted that applications from some districts of Baku city, as well Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Kengerli, Kurdamir, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz, Shusha, Zagatala, Zangilan, some other regions have decreased in comparison with previous year: 'While studying number of appeals entered from cities and regions of the Republic, number of applications per 1000 person is interesting, as a rule. Because this figure reflects the real situation better. From this viewpoint, number of applications entered to the Presidential Administration per 1000 person was high from Baku city and its Khazar and Garadagh districts, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Beylagan, Barda, Gadabay, Goygol, Kalbajar, Lachin, Lerik, Yardimli, Zangilan as well as other cities and regions in comparison with average republican indicator in 2015.'