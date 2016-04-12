 Top
    Close photo mode

    Names of parties failing to submit annual financial statement to CEC unveiled

    Three of parties not submitting 2015 annual financial statement have not issued statements in 2014 either

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ 4 of state registered 55 political parties in Azerbaijan have not submitted 2015 financial statement to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

    Report was told by Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Natig Mammadov.

    He said that the parties failing to submit the statement are Azerbaijan Democratic Party of Entrepreneurs, Azerbaijan National Movement Party, Patriotic Party of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Revival and Progress Party.

    According to N.Mammadov, reasons of the failure is being investigated. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi