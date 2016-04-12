Names of parties failing to submit annual financial statement to CEC unveiled

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ 4 of state registered 55 political parties in Azerbaijan have not submitted 2015 financial statement to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report was told by Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Natig Mammadov.

He said that the parties failing to submit the statement are Azerbaijan Democratic Party of Entrepreneurs, Azerbaijan National Movement Party, Patriotic Party of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Revival and Progress Party.

According to N.Mammadov, reasons of the failure is being investigated.