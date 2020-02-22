​Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly to elect new chairman

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has signed a relevant decision to convene a session.

The Assembly scheduled the first session of its sixth convocation for February 24, 11:00 am, Report informs.

The agenda of the session includes the election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairmen of the Supreme Assembly, committee chairs, deputy chiefs, and members.

The meeting will also consider the approval of the implementation of the 2019 state budget in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Heads of relevant organizations and state media representatives will attend the session that will take place in the city of Nakhchivan.