Nakhchivan Ombudsman declares 2015 report

Baku. 24 December.REPORT.AZ/ 103 written, oral and electronic appeals made to Commissioner for Human Rights of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (Ombudsman) in 2015. 33 of them were complaints, and 70 applications.

Report informs, 5 complaints have been rejected due to not being within competence of Commissioner, 28 appeals accepted for consideration, and 12 of them remedied.

In addition, violation not revealed during consideration of 16 appeals. In 2015, by initiative of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly, 7 convicted persons released on parole in prisons under Justice MInistry Penitentiary Service of the Autonomous Republic.

Changing of conviction type on 5 prisoners also has been applied.