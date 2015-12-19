Nakhchivan MNS liquidated, chief of NAR State Security Service appointed

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov signed decree on establishment of State Security Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs, decree was signed to improve structure of public administration in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In accordance with document, State Security Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was established under Ministry of National Security of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

State Security Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was charged to present proposals on draft regulations, structure and number of employees to chairman of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Supreme Assembly. Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was charged to resolve issues arising from the decree.

In addition, Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov signed order on appointment of chief to Nakhchivan State Security Service. In accordance with order, Fazil Nariman Alakbarov was appointed Chief of State Security Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

F.Alakbarov has worked in the post of Chief of State Migration Service (SMS) of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. In accordance with order signed by V.Talibov yesterday, he dismissed from post of Service Chief.