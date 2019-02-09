Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic marks 95th anniversary

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the 95th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs, on February 9, 1924 Nakhchivan received the status of autonomy.

The autonomy status was officially recognized by the Moscow Treaty, signed between Russia and Turkey in 1921, and then the Kars Treaty, signed between Turkey and the republics of the South Caucasus.

In accordance with the Constitution, adopted on November 12, 1995 as a result of a popular vote, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic received the status of an autonomous state within Azerbaijan.

Nakhchivan has 219 settlements, including 5 cities (Nakhchivan, Ordubad, Dzhulfa, Sharur and Shahbuz), 8 urban-type settlements and 206 villages. The administrative center of the Autonomous Republic is the ancient city of Nakhchivan.

The population of Nakhchivan is more than 450 thousand people.

Vasif Talibov is the chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan.