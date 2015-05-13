Musavat to announce decision on participation at government-opposition meeting tomorrow

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Musavat party will declare its decision on the participation at the next meeting between government and opposition, at a press conference.

The head of the party's Central Executive Office Gulagha Aslanli said to Report in a statement that the invitation to participate in the dialogue sent from the presidential administration of Azerbaijan was discussed at the party. He said that the Musavat's decision on the participation at the meeting will be announced at a press conference tomorrow.

Last meeting between the government and the opposition was held on February 12. The Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Political and Social Ali Hasanov, Deputy Director of the Department Tahir Suleymanov, Sector Head of the Department Elman Pashayev on behalf of the government, the Chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Party (EPP) Panah Huseyn, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan (SDPA) Araz Alizadeh, the Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) Sardar Jalaloglu, the Chairman of Classic Popular Front Party (Classics) Mirmahmud Miralioglu, the Head of Great Establishment Party (GEP) MP Fazil Mustafa, the United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (the party) Chairman, MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev, the Democratic Reforms Party (DRP) Chairman, MP Asim Mollazade, the Citizen and Development Party (CDP) Chairman Ali Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Party (BAP) Chairman Elshad Musayev, the Chairman of the Umid Party Igbal Aghazade, the Chairman of the Freedom Party Ahmad Oruj, the Azerbaijan National Independence Party ( NIPA) Chairman Yusif Baghirzade, National Revival Movement Party (MDHP) Chairman, MP Faraj Guliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Unified Communist Party Musa Tukanov and the Chairman of Communist Party of Azerbaijan Rauf Gurbanov attended the meeting.