Musavat party praised the government's initiative to establish contact with the opposition parties

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Musavat Party will not participate in the regular meeting between the government and opposition parties, which will take place on February 12.Report was told in Party, Musavat appreciates the Government's initiative to establish contact with the national parties, including the opposition, and to discuss current issues in society.

According to the information to get real results required prior coordination of the parties submitted for discussion, as well as formats of participation: The issues to be discussed at this meeting, were not agreed in advance.Given the marked, Musavat party will not participate in a meeting on February 12, 2015 in the International Press Center.

Musavat party declares its commitment to the previously announced position of readiness for dialogue with all political forces, including the Azerbaijani government on national issues.

The party is ready for dialogue with the government on national issues in the case of prior coordination issues, as well as determining the participation formats of the parties.

The first meeting between the government and opposition parties took place on December 13, 2014.