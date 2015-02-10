 Top
    Musavat Party invited to meeting between Azerbaijani government and opposition

    Gulaga Aslanli: We will discuss this issue and make a decision

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Musavat Party has also received an invitation to the next meeting between the government and opposition parties, which will take place on February 12.Report was told by the head of Central executive office of the Musavat Party Gulaga Aslanli.Musavat Party was invited to meeting between government and opposition, he said.

    G.Aslanly noted that the party has not yet decided to participate in this meeting. We will discuss this issue and make a decision.

    The first meeting between the government and opposition parties took place on December 13, 2014.

