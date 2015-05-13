Musavat Party files lawsuit against Baku City Executive Power

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Musavat Party filed a lawsuit against Baku City Executive Power.

Nemet Kerimli, a member of the Council of the party, said to Report in his statement that, as Baku Executive Power did not give permission for the rally of Musavat scheduled for April 19, they appealed to the court. According to him, it was noted in the application submitted to Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 1 that Executive Power's not allowing to rally, is against the legislation.

BCEP did not agree to hold a rally of Musavat party scheduled for April 19. Executive Committee offered the party to hold a rally on April 19 from 15.00 p.m. to 17.00 p.m. at the stadium of Sports-Health Complex in Yasamal district. Musavat party leadership rejected the offer.