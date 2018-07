Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the change to the law "On the Status of Municipalities". Report informs, local taxes and payments will be carried out by means of banks, national postal operator, as well as, appropriate non- cash payments, according to the document. Thus, municipalities are forbidden to accept local taxes and payments in cash.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2015.