    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan once again appealed to the Ministry of Justice for registration.

    Report was told by the Deputy Chairman of the Movement Ellada Mammadli, the documents submitted to the Ministry in connection with registration.

    According to her, the movement will hold a meeting of the Supreme Assembly on January 31.

    The movement was founded on February 21, 2015, Gubad Ibadoglu was elected a chairman. Despite the fact that the movement appealed to the Justice Ministry for registration, the documents were returned.

