Most active and passive election constituencies unveiled

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The most active and passive election constituencies at the presidential elections in Azerbaijan (from 08:00 to 12:00) have been announced.

    Report informs, the Head of the Elections Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Farid Orujov said voters were active in Gusar constituency No 51.

    20,775 (44.58%) of 46,600 voters have already casted their ballots.

    He said that Yasamal 3rd Constituency No 17 is the most passive. “10,271 (25.63%) out of 40,068 voters participated in the voting".

