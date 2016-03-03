Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Commission on Pardon Issues under the President of Azerbaijan held its next meeting. Report was informed by a member of the Commission Rashad Majid.

He said that a number of appeals related to pardon were considered during the meeting.

"More than 200 appeals were reviewed at Commission on Pardon Issues in two sessions held so far and most of them received positive feedback.But of course, Mr. President, will make the final decision. Several meetings will be held before the Novruz holiday, "- R. Majid said.

Note that the Commission on Pardon Issues under the President of Azerbaijan held its first meeting on the new composition.