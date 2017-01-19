More 245 persons granted Azerbaijani citizenship, 2 restored

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ More 245 foreigners and stateless persons have been granted Azerbaijani citizenship, citizenship of 2 persons restored.

Report informs citing the State Migration Service (SMS).

According to the service, these persons were granted Azerbaijani citizenship in accordance with relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev.

The SMS held a meeting with the persons, newly taken citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan and restored.

It was noted that wise and far-sighted policy of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is successfully pursued by his worthy successor President Ilham Aliyev as well as that reforms carried out in recent years will led Azerbaijan to progress and bright future.

During the meeting, confidence was expressed that the persons, granted and restored to the Azerbaijani citizenship under relevant orders of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, will be worthy citizens of Azerbaijan.

Then, persons granted and restored Azerbaijani citizenship took an oath.

The persons shared their joy and said that will be citizens of Azerbaijan Republic with dignity, thanked to President Ilham Aliyev for great trust.

The event ended with the playing of the national anthem.