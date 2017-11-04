Moldovan interior minister will pay visit to Azerbaijan

Chișinău. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan interior minister Alexandru Jizdan will visit Azerbaijan, November 15.

The Eastern bureau of Report News Agency informs that the interior minister of Moldova Alexandru Jizdan told in the meeting with Azerbaijani ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov

The minister spoke about existing friendship and partnership relations between two countries and said it will be the first visit of Moldovan interior minister to Azerbaijan in 26 years.

Alexandru Jizdan said that Moldova is interested in Azerbaijan’s experience for ensuring the security of his country. There was also an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.