​MM Chairman: Despite the pressure, the pre-election process in Azerbaijan is held in accordance with democratic principles

"Those who try to blacken Azerbaijan with a piece of paper, should give up their intentions and think of equal partnership that would benefit their people and voters"

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Citizens are aware that where there is no stability, the development is out of question."

Report informs, it was stated by chairman of Milli Majlis and the YAP candidate from the Absheron constituency No.45 Oktay Asadov in his interview to the official website of YAP.

According to the speaker, socio-political stability reigning in Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for the discharge of obligations by the country: "It is no coincidence that today 80% of the South Caucasus GDP accounts for Azerbaijan. Being a member of the space club, Azerbaijan has turned from the debtor country to country, giving a loan. The right word of our state sounds from the highest tribunes of the world."

The speaker said that the world political and economic crisis did not have a significant impact on Azerbaijan.

Asadov noted that on the eve of elections some forces are trying to artificially aggravate the situation in Azerbaijan: "Doing this, they also help to serve the Armenian nationalists. The President has repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan is implementing an independent domestic and foreign policy, and not a single project in the region can be realized without the participation of our country."

The speaker added that on the eve of elections, detractors are doing everything possible for the artificial escalation of the situation. But despite the pressure, the pre-election process in Azerbaijan is held in accordance with democratic principles.

Asadov also touched upon the recent European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan: "We all know the purpose of those individuals, who put pressure on us under the guise of "human rights defenders". Turning a blind eye to the occupation our territories, they show indifference to the fate and the rights of more than 1 million Azerbaijani refugees. At the time, when Azerbaijan with its small territory is successfully solving the problem of refugees, Europe is powerless to issue a small number of refugees. Those who try to blacken Azerbaijan by piece of paper, should give up their intentions and think of equal partnership that would benefit their people and the voters."