Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan holds wide board meeting

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Wide board meeting dedicated to 2015 results was held at Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Report informs, board members, main office, office and service chiefs, officials, chiefs of all Azerbaijan's city and regional police offices, departments and units attended the meeting chaired by Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Ramil Usubov.

Reports were heard at the meeting. Measures on fight against crime, protection of public order and provision of public security, prevention of crimes against property in the country during 2015 as well as challenges ahead in 2016 were discussed in the meeting.