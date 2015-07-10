Ministry of Internal Affairs holds a board meeting

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs held a board meeting.

Report informs, the ministry's leadership, board members, senior management, management and service chiefs, senior officers, the chiefs of all Azerbaijani cities and districts police offices, departments and divisions attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the issues on the fight against crime, public order and public security, measures taken in the field of prevention of crimes against property and future challenges over 6 months of 2015 are being discussed.

In the meeting, the security of participants, guests and spectators during Baku 2015 the First European Games, police activity in the provision of public order will also be discussed.