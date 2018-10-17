Ministry of Internal Affairs appeals to departments , enterprises, organizations and banks on reading data in new identity card

Baku. October 17. REPORT.AZ/Though specific files for reading the information on the new generation ID chip have been posted on the sites of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) as well as the General Passport, Registration and Migration Administration since last month, unfortunately, the users do not initiate the necessary measures to read the e-identity card, as a result, they cause the fair dissatisfaction of the citizens, since they are unable to serve the citizens applying them with that document, Report informs citing the Main Passport, Registration and Migration Office of the Interior Ministry.

In this connection, the Ministry of the Interior's Chief Passport, Registration and Migration Administration once again appealed to the authorities, including departments, enterprises and organizations, banking and financial institutions, other legal entities and individuals, regardless of their type, purpose and form of ownership, to read the data set on the electronic carrier (chip) of the next generation ID card, and to take all necessary measures to ensure the citizen satisfaction.

For this purpose, the legal and physical entities can read and if necessary, export the information about the owner of the identity card through a specific license by integrating the software program used by the organizations via links https://mia.gov.az/?/az/news/view/1237/ and http://www.bpqmi.gov.az/?/az/news/view/117/ posted on the official websites of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (www.mia.gov.az) and the General Passport, Registration and Migration Office (https://mia.gov.az/)

Notably, the new generation ID card has been introduced in the country beginning from September 1 of the current year. According the legislation, one of the key features of new generation is the location of changeable information about the owner of card (residence, family status and military service) on an electronic carrier (chip).