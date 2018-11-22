Minister: "Ministry of Justice received over 65 international documents and inquiries in last 5 years"

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Over the past five years, the Ministry of Justice has received more than 65 international documents and inquiries, more than 55,000 documents have been sent to foreign countries, and legal expertise of up to 4,000 international documents has been made," Azerbaijani Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov has said.

According to Report, the minister emphasized the importance of effective cooperation with international partners and study of progressive experiences in the improvement of justice work: “The Ministry of Justice has been identified as coordinating or competent authority on 16 multilateral important conventions, efficiently cooperates with foreign partners on more than 30 international treaties and cooperation agreements with the justice authorities of 32 states”.