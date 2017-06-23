Minister: European Court decisions against Azerbaijan much less than other countries

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Special attention is paid to the implementation of the European Court decisions. I must note that these decisions are, first of all, regarded as a solid source for further improvement and development of the legal system, guarantee of human rights protection. The European Court's case-law also serves to it".

Report informs, Justice Minister, Chairman of the Judicial Legal Council Fikret Mammadov said in an interview with AZERTAC.

He said that the European Court decisions against Azerbaijan are much less than against other countries: "Only 16 decisions were made against Azerbaijan in 2016. Meanwhile, 33 were made against Bulgaria which has the same number of population with Azerbaijan, 40 against Hungary and 41 against Greece. In general, if we look at the Court's activity, we see that almost half of all decisions were taken against only 4 countries: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and Romania.

The number of appeals received by the European Court from Azerbaijan is almost 2 times less than the overall European indicator. In Europe, average 0.64 complaints fall per 10,000 population, while this figure makes 0.34 for Azerbaijan. Compared to our country, more complaints were made from other countries, including EU member states - more by 16 times from Hungary, 12 times from Romania, 8 times from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But it does not make us feel comfortable as well as study and introduction of the European Convention and judicial precedents is resolutely continuing for the sake of the development of our legal system".