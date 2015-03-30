Milli Mejlis to discuss Elman Rustamov's membership to Executive Board of the Central Bank

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two members will be elected to the Executive Board of the Central Bank.

Report was informed by Milli Mejlis (Parliament). The project "On the appointment of members of the Executive Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan" will be discussed at plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis to be held on April 3. So, the issue was included in the agenda of the meeting on March 29.

Two candidates were nominated for Membership of the Executive Board of the CBAR. They are a current head of the Central Bank's Executive Board Elman Rustamov and his deputy Khagani Abdullayev.

Their term of office ends this week.