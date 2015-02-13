Milli Mejlis's meeting kicks off

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary meeting of the Milli Mejlis's spring session kicked off. Report informs, the agenda of the meeting chaired by the speaker Ogtay Asadov, was included the discussion of 18 issues.

The annual report of the administrative supervision of the activities of municipalities will be listened at the meeting.

Then, the adoption of the agreement "On space cooperation between Argentina and Azerbaijan", as well as, a newly prepared draft law "On the ethics conduct rules of municipal servicemen", the amendments to the laws "On land market", "On land reform ", "On land lease ", "On municipal service" and the land, criminal, labor codes will be discussed.