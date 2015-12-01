Plenary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ V convocation Milli Majlis plenary session started today.

Report informs, discussion of 19 issues entered into the agenda of the session held under chairmanship of Ogtay Asadov.

Firstly, changes in the composition of Milli Majlis Disciplinary and Accounting Commission are considered. Deputies Committee Chairmen and Members will be elected, too.

In addition, composition of Toponomy Commission under Milli Mejlis will be announced in today's session.