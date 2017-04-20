Milli Majlis talks over code of ethics for deputies

© Report

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The bill on “Code of ethics for members of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament)” has been discussed in today’s meeting of parliamentary committee for legal policy and state building.

Report informs, Deputy Chairperson of Milli Majlis, head of human rights committee Bahar Muradova told that more than 40,000 people voted for one lawmaker in elections.

She noted that the voters trust the lawmaker and expect him to do necessary works in the parliament.

B. Muradova told that in some cases lawmakers can express inadequate behaviors: “Of course, this also must be regulated by law. That’s why the main purpose of the new bill is to ensure transparency and efficiency. Practices in European Council and CIS countries, as well as realities of Azerbaijan were taken into consideration while preparing the bill”.

Lawmaker Azay Guliyev noted that there was a serious need for development of such bill: “There is nothing unusual in provisions of the bill. According to constitution it had to be brought together and provided in final form. We can talk separately with lawmakers of ruling and opposition parties, as well as independent MPs to create working group”.

The lawmaker Gudrat Hasanguliyev noted that there were cases when bad language was heard in the parliament: “Of course those people were subject to proper punishment. Preparing such a bill was important to prevent such incidents in the future”.

Discussions on the bill are underway.