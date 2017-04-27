Milli Majlis talks on anti-tobacco project

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today organized a round table within frame of project “Strengthening anti-tobacco legislation of Azerbaijan Republic”.

Report informs, deputy minister of labor and social protection of the population Natig Mammadov, deputy minister of youth and sport Intigam Babayev, deputy minister of education Firudin Gurbanov, head of apparatus of Ministry of Health Zakiyya Mustafayeva and representatives of other public agencies attended the event jointly organized by committee on legal policy and state building, human rights committee, committee on labor and social policy, committee on youth and sport and health committee of the parliament.

Deputy chairwoman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova told that the bill on “Restrictions on use of tobacco products” has been adopted in the first reading. She noted that number of proposals were set forth in committees and there is a common opinion that they should be taken into consideration.

Head of health committee Ahliman Amiraslanov noted that majority of people are not aware of heavy threats of tobacco: “Referring to statistics of World Health Organization, today tobacco kills one person every 6 seconds. This makes 15 million people during one year. At the same time, if to look at people suffering from lung cancer among smokers, we can see that their number is 30 times as much as those among non-smokers”.

Discussions are underway.