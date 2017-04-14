Milli Majlis starts next plenary session

© Report

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started.

Report informs, speaker Ogtay Asadov chairs the session.

The agenda includes 39 issues.

The parliament will discuss 2016 report of the Chamber of Accounts, changes in Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, amendments to Urban Planning and Construction Code, Code of Administrative Offences, as well as amendments to laws on “Preschool education”, “State registration of legal entities and state register”, “Anti-corruption commission of the Azerbaijan Republic”, “Straggle against legalization of criminally obtained financial means and other property and finding of terrorism”.

Moreover, amendments to laws on “Securities market”, “Environmental protection”, “Geodesy and cartography”, “Exploitation of energy resources”, “Industrial and domestic waste”, “Gas supply”, “Guns”, “Fire protection”, “Medical drugs”, “Phyto-sanitary control”, “Organic farming”, “Tea-growing”, “Vine-growing”, “Grain”, “Food products”, “Seed production”, “Telecommunications”, “Automobile roads”, “Technical safety”, “Consumer Protection”, “Standardization”, “Precious metals and precious stones”, “Ensuring uniformity of measurements”, “State fee”, “Advertisement”, “Tourism” and etc. are also in the agenda of the session.