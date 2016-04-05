Milli Majlis Plenary Session commemorated the killed servicemen with a minute's silence

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

Report informs, discussion of 21 issues entered into the agenda of the session presided by parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov.

In the meeting, military servants of Azerbaijani Army killed on the frontline during recent days commemorated with a minute of silence.

Annual report of Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) will be heard in today's meeting. The report will be presented by Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova.

Then amendments to laws 'On anti-monopoly activity', 'On banks', 'On non-bank credit organizations', 'On investment funds', 'On insurance activity', 'On administrative proceedings', 'On state registration of legal persons and state register', 'On state register of real estate' as well as to Criminal, Land and Civil, Administrative Offences Codes are planned.