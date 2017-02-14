Milli Majlis passes 'On martial law' draft law

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today passed "On martial law" draft law in the second and third reading.

Report informs, the draft was discussed at today's plenary meeting of the Parliament.

The draft law consists of 5 chapters and 27 articles.

The newly-developed law defines declaration and abolition of martial law in the whole territory of Azerbaijan and in several places, extension of the period of martial law, rules to ensure martial law regime, characteristics of the regime in areas of military units in frontline zone, provision of the rights of individuals and legal entities under martial law.

The draft put to vote in the second and third reading and passed.