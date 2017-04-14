Milli Majlis passes draft law banning smoking in public places

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis has discussed draft law "On restriction of use of tobacco products".

Report informs, the draft law defines legal basis for public health protection, promotion of healthy lifestyle, healthy growth and development of children and young people, prevention of addiction to harmful habits, reduction of use of tobacco products and harmful effects of tobacco smoke in the environment.

The law bans smoking in the healthcare, scientific and educational facilities, museums, libraries, cinemas, theaters, circus buildings, exhibition and demonstration halls, halls for sporting events, concerts and other mass events, trade, welfare and social service facilities, administrative buildings of air and sea (river) ports, railway stations, bus stations and bus parking areas, vehicles for international and domestic passenger transport, vehicles in common use for passenger transport and taxis, lifts of multi-apartment buildings, rooms in common use, children's play-ground, areas near beaches and other places.