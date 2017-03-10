Milli Majlis passes a draft on increase in retirement age

© Report.az

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis passed a draft amendment "On labor pensions".

Report informs, giving information on the draft at today's plenary session of the parliament, Chairman of the parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee Hadi Rajabli said that 98 amendments proposed to 22 of 47 articles of the law.

He noted that retirement age for men and women increased to 65. However, this process will be implemented in stages. Age limit of 63 for men will be increased by 6 months each year from January 1, 2017 till January 1, 2021 as well for women from January 1, 2017 till January 1, 2027.

MPs made speeches on the draft amendment, made proposals.

The draft amendment put to vote and adopted.