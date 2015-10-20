Milli Majlis passes a bill to suspend inspections in the field of entrepreneurship

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ At the plenary session of the Milli Majlis submitted for discussion the draft law "On the suspension of inspections in the field of business", which was included in the agenda on the legislative initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, information about the project has provided by the chairman of parliament's economic policy committee, MP Ziyad Samadzadeh.

He noted that the draft law consists of 3 paragraphs: "The suspension of inspections provided for a period of 2 years starting from November 1, 2015. During this period tax audits, verification, a list of which is established by the relevant executive body in the circumstances, represent a risk of life and health, safety and economic interests of the state can be carried out.

The bill adopted by a vote.