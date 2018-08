Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis discussed and passed a bill on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences on today's plenary session.

Report informs, the information on the project was provided by the Chairman of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli.

Under the proposed amendments, the parents of students who have missed more than 7 days in a month, will be fined for 100 manats.