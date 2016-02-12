Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/Milli Majlis's next plenary session kicks off today.

Report informs, discussion of 7 issues included in the agenda of the meeting, presided by parliament speaker Ogtay Asadov.

In the meeting, document 'On annual report of the authority, carrying out administrative control over activity of municipalities', draft law 'On approval of joint declaration of the President of Azerbaijan Republic and the President of the Republic of Belarus' as well as draft law 'On socio-economic cooperation between Azerbaijan Republic and Belarusian Republic till 2025' and draft law on approval its program will be considered.

In addition, consideration of changes to law 'On road transport' and draft law 'On changes to the list of municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan' added to law 'On municipal territories and lands' has been entered to the agenda. Draft law 'On licenses and permits' will be discussed at the second reading.

Azerbaijani MPs will also discuss the draft law 'On antidumping, compensation and protection measures' at first reading.