Milli Majlis next plenary session starts

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started.

Report informs, speaker Ogtay Asadov chairs the session.

The agenda includes 8 issues.

These are draft law "On preschool education" (second reading), as well as drafts amendment to the "On state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On border troops", "On information, informatization and information protection", "On telecommunications", "On licenses and permits", "On advertising" and "On labor pensions".