 Top
    Close photo mode

    Milli Majlis launches next meeting

    Firstly, annual report of National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will be heard

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

    Report informs, discussion of 7 issues included into the agenda of the meeting, chaired by Ogtay Asadov.

    Firstly, annual report of National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will be heard. The annual report will be presented by Vilayat Eyvazov, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

    Then new draft law 'On rights of children' as well as amendments to the laws 'On telecommunications', 'On mass media', 'On police', 'On legal assistance in criminal cases' and 'On handing over offenders' will be discussed.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi