Milli Majlis launches next meeting

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

Report informs, discussion of 7 issues included into the agenda of the meeting, chaired by Ogtay Asadov.

Firstly, annual report of National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings will be heard. The annual report will be presented by Vilayat Eyvazov, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, National Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

Then new draft law 'On rights of children' as well as amendments to the laws 'On telecommunications', 'On mass media', 'On police', 'On legal assistance in criminal cases' and 'On handing over offenders' will be discussed.