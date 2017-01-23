Milli Majlis's lawmaking plan revealed

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis's (Azerbaijani Parliament) lawmaking plan for 2017 spring session was announced.

Report informs, the plan includes following bills: legislative drafts initiated by Azerbaijan President, parliamentarians, Supreme Court, Office of Public Prosecutor, Nakhichivan Autonomous Republic, draft constitutional law on solution of possibility of execution by Azerbaijan intergovernmental decision on protection of human rights and freedoms, laws on “Ethical rules of behavior of members of Milli Majlis”, “Status of military servicemen”, “Status of internal troops”, “State fingerprinting and genome registration in Azerbaijan Republic”, “Chamber of Accounts”, “Environmental impact assessment”, “Tourism”, “Restrictions on the use of tobacco products”, “Preschool education”, “Cinematography”, “Preservation of reproductive health”, “Psychological support”, “Protection of Children from Information Harmful to Their Health and Development” and “Amendments to Azerbaijani legislation”.