Milli Majlis first plenary meeting of spring session commemorates academician Jalal Aliyev

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ First plenary meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament's (Milli Majlis) spring session started.

Report informs, firstly, national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Then, deceased academician Jalal Aliyev commemorated with a minute of silence.

Discussion of 16 issues has been entered into the agenda of meeting, presided by Ogtay Asadov.

In the meeting, re-formation of Parliament's Disciplinary and Accounting commissions, approval of new members of the committees and legislative action plan of Parliament's spring session 2016 will be reviewed.

In addition, approval of intergovernmental agreements signed between Azerbaijan and several countries have been entered into the agenda.

Changes and amendments to law 'On police', 'On operational search activity', Migration, Criminal Procedure and Administrative Offences Codes as well as to several laws will be considered in the meeting.