Milli Majlis fall session starts today

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The autumn session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) started today.

Report informs, agenda of the first plenary session includes 34 issues.

These are the draft decisions of Milli Majlis "On legislative work plan of the autumn session of the year 2017 of the Milli Majlis", "On dismissal of Khagani Sarkhan Abdullayev from the membership of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Management Board" as well as the ratification of the agreements signed between Azerbaijan and several countries.

Besides, agenda includes the amendments to the law "On military duty and military service", "On road traffic", "On mortgage" as well as draft amendments to the "On state real estate register", "On state registration of legal entities and state registry", "On combating corruption", "On state border", "On police", "On Central Bank of Azerbaijan", "On investment funds", "On diplomatic service", "On labor pensions", "On museums", "On official statistics", "On sanitary-epidemiological health", "On border troops", "On education", "On animals", "On defence", "On fire safety", "On privatization of state-owned property", "On establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" regarding establishment of a jubilee medal "100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Police (1918-2018)" as well as to the Civil Code and Labor Code.